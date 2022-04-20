Sunny Leone hopes to work with more top stars after 'Raees' song

Mumbai:�Sunny Leone says she is happy that superstar Shah Rukh Khan showed faith in her by working with the actress in "Raees" and she now hopes more A-listers would be open to work with her. Leone has shot a special song with Shah Rukh, 50, in the upcoming action-thriller. "I hope different people in Bollywood of the calibre that of the three Khans (Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir) and others decide to work with me. He (SRK) has taken a leap of faith by working with me, giving me a chance. I feel so happy. It was a very proud and amazing moment for me, my husband and my team," Leone told PTI, when asked if she thinks her appearance in "Raees" will make her more popular. When the 34-year-old actress was offered the song, her initial query was if the king of romance would be in the same frame with her or not. "I was flattered. I was on cloud nine. I was so happy and excited and nervous as well to see both of us (SRK and I) on the same frame. I was so emotional," the "Jism 2" star said. "After the first shot I went upto to him (SRK) and said 'thank you for our first shot together'. I kept saying him thank you every two seconds. I think he felt I was crazy," she added. Leone will be seen grooving to the iconic '80s track "Laila O Laila" with Shah Rukh. "The song fits in a scene in the film. There are different moments in the song. There are moments when we (SRK and I) are together and it was really cool," she adds. The song "Laila O Laila" is from late actor-filmmaker Feroz Khan's film "Qurbani". The original song featured actress Zeenat Aman. Now that Leone will be stepping in the shoes of Aman comparisons are bound to happen but the "Ek Paheli Leela" actress isn't worried about it. "I think that (comparison) is the natural thing to happen. It was an iconic song and nobody should take that away. If I get compared to that film and the song I am quite ok with it as it was an amazing song." Leone believes when something amazing is created once it is hard to recreate it again. "We are not doing a copy of the song," she said. The actress will be next seen in "One Night Stand" alongside Tanuj Virwani.