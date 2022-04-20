Sunny Leone gets new hair colour

Mumbai:�Known for her impeccable style statement and beautiful looks, actress Sunny Leone seems to be in a mood for experimenting with her hair. The "Mastizaade" star, who had coloured her tresses in shades of blue and purple earlier this month, has now changed the colour to pink. The actress took to Twitter to share a photograph of her newly dyed pink hair and also thanked her hair stylist for giving her a new look. "Pink! thanks Nina Sagri for great make up and Tomas Moucka for my very pink hair! Love experimenting! My mad scientists!" Sunny captioned the image-*- Sidharth Malhotra scores 3 million Twitter followers As Sidharth Malhotra's Twitter followers hit the three million mark, the Bollywood star sent out love to his virtual family and thanked them. "Three million 'Sidians' now feel happy and awesome thank you for the love and trend guys 3M Sidians On Twitter," he tweeted on Monday night. Sidharth, who joined tinsel town in filmmaker Karan Johar's "Student of the Year" along with Varun Dhawan, is an avid user of social media and keeps his fans and well-wishers updated about his personal and professional life. The "Ek Villain" actor, who was last seen onscreen in the film "Kapoor and Sons", will next be seen in director Nitya Mehra's upcoming film "Baar Baar Dekho", which also stars Katrina Kaif.