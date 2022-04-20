Sunny Leone finds Kareena Kapoor beauteous!

Mumbai: Sunny Leone seems to be smitten by Kareena Kapoor Khan�s beauty! The actress took to Twitter to heap praise on Bebo while appreciating her look in a song titled �Mera Naam Mary� from �Brothers�. Karan Johar, who has produced the film acknowledged Sunny�s tweet and promised to convey the same to Kareena. The song in question will be out Thursday morning. Featuring Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra, Jackie Shroff and Jacqueline Fernandez, �Brothers� is slated to release on 14 August.