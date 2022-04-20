Sunny Leone and her 15 million `army`!

New Delhi: Bollywood siren Sunny Leone is reigning high over her social media popularity. The former adult-star created quite a frenzy among her fans with her two back-to-back releases this year with `Leela` and `Kuch Kuch Locha Hai`. The pretty doll cannot stop beaming over her 15 million fan following on Facebook or `army` as she likes to call them. The leggy lass broke the happy news on Twitter and thanked her die-hard fans for supporting her. The `Ragini MMS2` actress shot to fame in India with her stint in the reality show `Bigg Boss` season 5. Rejoicing 1.04 million Twitter followers, the damsel sure has an ocean of fan following.