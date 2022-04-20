Sunny Leone And Arbaaz Khan Roped In For Tera Intezaar

Mumbai: Sunny Leone, who is currently shooting for Splitsvilla has signed her next Bollywood film 'Tera Intezaar' opposite Arbaaz Khan. The musical-romance will be shot in the Rann of Kutch this August. The film will mark the directorial debut of Raajeev Walia. According to reports, the makers who brought Arbaaz on board first, had been chasing Sunny for the past three months. When she first heard the first narration, Sunny signed on the dotted line immediately. Sunny was recently in news when she decided to not indulge in on-screen kissing in her upcoming films. Apparently, the former adult star doesn't mind doing intimate scenes and will continue to do so if the script demands but with a 'no kissing' clause. The actress, who was last seen in 'One Night Stand', recently shot for a dance sequence with Shah Rukh Khan for 'Raees'.