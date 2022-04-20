Sunny Leone's song 'It's Hot' from her biopic lives up to its name

Mumbai: The latest song 'It's Hot' from Sunny Leone's biopic Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone is definitely going to stir up people's interest in her life.

The track showcases her flamboyance, style and attitude towards life.

The Hindi portion of the song is penned by Anant while the English segments have been written by Tallz, Trey Ewald, Vidya Sethu and Rahul Popawala. The music is composed by Tallz while the video has been filmed by Aditya Datt.

The song is fun and effervescent and encapsulates the fun and bubbly vibe that Leone often gives off, this time in a pop song.

The story highlights the hardships faced by Sunny during her growing up years until she becomes the celebrity she is today.

The biopic is directed by Aditya Datt. It also stars Raj Arjun, Rysa Saujani, Karamvir Lamba, Bijay Jasjit Anand, Grusha Kapoor, Vansh Pradhan and Marc Buckner.

--By Pragativadi News Service