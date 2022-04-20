Sunny Leone's nude photo pops up on Hyderabad civic body's website

Mumbai: A nude photo of actor Sunny Leone left officials of Hyderabad's municipal corporation red-faced on Monday after it continued to appear on their website's main page and several link pages despite their technical team's valiant attempts to take it down.The elusive photo first flashed on the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Cooperation's (GHMC) offsite real time monitoring system (ORST), which tracks the movement of garbage trucks in the city. But once the technical team managed to remove it from the main page and the ORST, it began to appear on other link pages. The technical team which manages the website worked on the issue through the day. A GHMC official told Mirror that the site is maintained by the Centre for Good Governance (CGG) and hence the onus lies with it. However, the CGG was unable to confirm till evening whether the site had been hacked or had been tampered with by someone within the corporation. No police complaint had been lodged till evening. The Saifabad police, under whose jurisdiction the GHMC head office falls, said they had not taken action as there had been no complaint either from the GHMC or an individual.Urban development minister KT Rama Rao's office has spoken to civic officials regarding the issue. --�P Pavan �