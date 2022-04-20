    Menu
    Sunny Leone's lazy afternoon mantra: doing nothing in bikini

    April20/ 2022

    Mumbai: On Monday, Sunny Leone gave a glimpse to fans of how she loves to laze around on weekend afternoons.

    In her latest Instagram picture post, lies in bed wearing a striped two-piece bikini, looking into the camera.

    "Sunday afternoon hanging around and doing nothing," she captioned the image.

    Sunny had earlier posted a picture dressed in a nauvari saree standing with her hands folded in front of a Ganpati idol, to usher the spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi.

    "Wishing everyone a beautiful, colourful and cheerful #ganeshchaturthi to everyone!!" she had written.

    Currently, Sunny is in the US along with her family. She flew back to the country in May amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

    — IANS

