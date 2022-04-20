Sunny Leone's `Ek Paheli Leela` beats `NH10` at BO!

New Delhi: Few months back, the trailer of `Ek Paheli Leela` broke all records and garnered over 12 million views on You Tube. Despite mixed response from the critics, Sunny Leone starrer's box-office collection on the opening day has done good business. It has raked in over Rs 5.30 crore on the opening day itself and the figures are expected to rise over the weekend. Interestingly, despite no big star names in `....Leela`, Sunny's movie has left Anushka Sharma's `NH10` and `Detective Bymokesh Bakshy` far behind at the Box-Office. While `NH10` could manage to collect only 3.35 crores ....`Bakshy` minted 4.41 crores at BO. Now, that's a good news for the sensuous lady and party time for the cast and crew of the film.