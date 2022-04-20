Sunny Leone's day out at an animal reserve with kids and hubby

Mumbai: Sunny Leone is whiling away time with husband and kids amid the unlock lately, and she has posted a picture of a visit to an animal reserve with her family.

In a picture she posted on Instagram, Sunny along with children Nisha, Noah and Asher, and husband Daniel Weber are at the reserve, with a camel visible in the background.

"Found a animal reserve to visit with @dirrty99 and the kids. He wanted me to write 'just me, a camel and a donkey!' But that's not so nice Weber!! Lol," Sunny wrote as the caption.

Sunny recently shared a picture of herself in a bright blue bikini, lazing around on a weekend afternoon. She flew back to the country in May amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

—IANS