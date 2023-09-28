Sunny Kaushal comes up with rap song 'Jhandey', check out

Mumbai (Maharashtra): On the occasion of his birthday, actor Sunny Kaushal surprised his fans by unveiling his first rap song.

Titled 'Jhandey', the track was released on Sunny's YouTube channel "SunSunnyKhez".

Sharing the song's link, Sunny took to Instagram and wrote, "Main karna ohi jo mainu pasand,par duniya yeh kaindi Jhandey tu gadd. Lyrical video of Jhandey is out now. Have a listen, have fun! Happy birthday to me."

Bharg Kale has produced the track.

As soon as Sunny dropped 'Jhandey', fans and members of the film industry chimed in the comment section to wish him luck.

"Bhai! 🤙🔥," actor Siddhant Chaturvedi commented.

"🙌🙌🙌," Isabelle Kaif wrote.

Sunny's brother and actor Vicky Kaushal gave a shoutout to him on his birthday.

"You can’t even imagine how much you inspire me Sunny with the beauty of your heart and purity of your thoughts. Stay the beautiful human you are brother. Keep exploring. Keep winning. Happy Birthday mere bhai… Love you!!! #Jhandey by @sunsunnykhez," Vicky Kaushal wrote.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Sunny earlier this year came up with the film 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga', which focuses on a flight attendant (Yami Gautam) who gets tricked by her boyfriend (Sunny Kaushal) and is made to smuggle diamonds. They decide to steal the diamonds instead but their heist goes wrong when their flight gets hijacked.

In the film, fans saw Sunny in a completely different avatar.He will be next seen in 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba', which also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey. The film is written by Kanika Dhillon.

