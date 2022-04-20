Sunny Kalra extradited from Oman in PNB scam case: CBI

New Delhi: Absconding accused Sunny Kalra wanted in a PNB fraud case involving Rs 10 crore was extradited from the Sultanate of Oman on Saturday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said.

A senior CBI officer said that Kalra was extradited to India from Muscat. Interpol had issued a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against Kalra in May 2016 after a fraud case was registered against Kalra on December 16, 2015, his wife and others.

Kalra and his wife were absconding since then.

Kalra will be presented in a Delhi court during the day to seek his remand.

According to the CBI FIR, Kalra, Director of White Tiger Steels Pvt Ltd, had fraudulently obtained a bank loan of Rs 10 crore from the Punjab National Bank in Delhi and clandestinely removed the hypothecated goods that led to loan account becoming an NPA.

The CBI filed a charge sheet against Kalra and three PNB officials, including then Chief Manager, then Manager, and then AGM in the case.

The official said that Kalra was apprehended by the Interpol''s National Central Bureau (NCB) in Muscat and the information was shared with NCB India (CBI).

"The CBI was regularly in contact with NCB Muscat to get Kalra extradited to India. And with effective coordination with NCB Muscat, the Indian Embassy in Oman, NCB India (CBI), his extradition was effected within short time," the official said.

--IANS