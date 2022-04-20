Sunny Deol unleashes the first motion poster for Ghayal Once Again

He may not have had many releases in past few years but that does not mean Sunny Deol�s �dhai kilo ka haath� has been forgotten by fans. And the legendary hand, along with the entire action package of Sunny Deol and Hollywood action choreographer Dan Bradley, with the sequel to 1990 film Ghayal. Deol unveiled the first motion poster for the new movie titled Ghayal Once Again. The motion poster shows the flipping title of the film with signature tune playing in the background announcing the movie�s release date, January 15. <div class='hide inside-post-ad-before-before' id='inside_post_content_ad_1_before_before'></div><div class='hide inside-post-ad-before' id='inside_post_content_ad_1_before'></div><div class='hide inside-post-ad ads_common_inside_post' id='inside_post_content_ad_1'></div><div class='hide inside-post-ad-after' id='inside_post_content_ad_1_after'></div> Veteran actor Dharmendra has produced the upcoming action film, which is written and directed by the Gadar: Ek Prem Katha star Sunny Deol. Speaking about the sequel, Sunny had earlier said, �I am certainly going to add more facets to my on-screen image. And with Ghayal 2, I�ll change the definition of action on screen.� �It�s not about physical strength or physical power, it�s about the hero within you � how at the core of oneself lies your inner strength,� he added. Dan Bradley, who has choreographed action sequences for big-ticket Hollywood films such as Independence Day (1996), the Bourne series and Quantum Of Solace (2008), is one of the best-known names in the industry. Having been to India a few years ago to shoot for Mission: Impossible � Ghost Protocol (2011) with Tom Cruise, has worked with Deol on Ghayal Once Again. Discussing his experience of working with Sunny Deol, Dan Bradley had once said, ��I�ve worked with people like Matt Damon and Brad Pitt, and they do draw curiosity, but when I shoot with them on the streets of New York (USA), no one cares. Here, there are lakhs of people who just want to catch a glimpse of Sunny. The passion that fans in India have is the highest I have seen anywhere. Even when I�ve shot with George Clooney, only photographers have been around.� According to sources, the teaser of the forthcoming action will come out with Salman Khan starrer Prem Ratan Dhan Payo on this Diwali. The action-thriller also stars Soha Ali Khan, Tisca Chopra and Om Puri among others.