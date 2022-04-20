Sunny Deol Gets Y-Category Security For Favouring New Farm Laws

Mumbai: Actor and BJP's Punjab MP Sunny Deol has been given enhanced security cover after his comments supporting the Central government over the new farm laws, officials said on Wednesday, 16 December, as per a report by IANS.

The Central government has provided Y-category security of 11 personnel, comprising two commandos, to Deol.

Sunny Deol, the MP from Gurdaspur, posted a statement on Twitter on 6 December, saying that people were trying to stir trouble regarding the ongoing farmers' protest and the matter should be kept between the farmers and government.

"I know that many people want to take advantage of the situation and are creating problems. They are not thinking of farmers. They may have their own agenda," he said.

Sunny Deol's father and veteran actor Dharmendra has been appealing to the government to resolve the issues of farmers at the earliest. He took to Twitter some time back to write, "I am extremely in pain to see the suffering of my farmer brothers. Government should do something fast".

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have gathered at Delhi's Singhu border in protest and are demanding that the contentious farm laws be repealed. Despite several rounds of talks, the deadlock over the farm laws has not been resolved.

—IANS