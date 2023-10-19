Sunny Deol cuts b'day cake with sons Karan, Rajveer; grooves to dhol beats

Mumbai: Actor Sunny Deol, who enjoys a massive fan following among all age groups, celebrated his 66th birthday at his residence, here, on Thursday with the paparazzi, and some team members of his recently released movie ‘Gadar 2’.



There were dhol beats, and little kids dressed up in colourful attire were dancing to the tunes of Bhangra.



Sunny entered the celebration along with his younger son Rajveer Deol, who has recently made his Bollywood debut with the romantic movie ‘Dono’.



Sunny’s elder son Karan Deol was also present.



The birthday boy was wearing a white half sleeves t-shirt and grey cargo pants. He completed the look with a matching bucket cap. While Rajveer flashed his cute smile, and looked dapper in a maroon half sleeves t-shirt and blue denims. Karan wore a blue and white striped shirt and blue denims.



Sunny happily performed some bhangra steps, and joined hands. While the father cut the chocolate cake, the sons were standing obediently behind Sunny.



The cake had the photo of Sunny’s ‘Gadar 2’ poster imprinted on it. Karan and Rajveer gave a slice of cake to their father.



The trio then posed for the cameras. The people present at the celebration showered flower petals on them.



Sunny then jokingly asked the paparazzis to sing a birthday song for him. Then everyone began singing in a chorus "Happy Birthday to dear Sunny Paaji".



The actor then took the cake in his hands and posed solo for the lenses. Then as a gesture of thankfulness, Sunny went and sat between the paparazzi, and took a photograph with them. All of them then chanted “Hindustan Zindabad”.



Sunny made his acting debut in 1983 with the movie ‘Betaab’, which was a romantic drama written by Javed Akhtar and directed by Rahul Rawail. It stars Amrita Singh alongside Sunny.



Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny is riding high on the success of recently released ‘Gadar 2’. He next has ‘Baap’, ‘Lahore 1947’, and ‘Soorya’ in the pipeline.

