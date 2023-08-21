Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar 2’ sets new benchmark at box office

Mumbai: Ever since Sunny Deol-starrer 'Gadar 2' has been released on the silver screen it is unstoppable at the box office. And, now it has created history and set a new record by earning 90.47 crores in the second week.

Taking to Twitter, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared this exciting news with the fans and wrote, “‘GADAR 2’ CREATES HISTORY, SETS NEW RECORD… #Gadar2 has DEMOLISHED the *Weekend 2* [Fri to Sun] total of TOP 5 *highest grossing #Hindi films* by a wide margin… #Gadar2: ? 90.47 cr Vs [1] #Pathaan: ? 63.50 cr [2] #Baahubali2: ? 80.75 cr [3] #KGF2: ? 52.49 cr [4] #Dangal: ? 73.70 cr [5] #Sanju: ? 62.97 cr #India biz. Nett BOC. #Hindi version ONLY.”



Interestingly, the film also became the highest Independence Day Bollywood grosser as it collected Rs 55.40 crore.

'Gadar 2' is running with houseful boards on single screens across mass centres in India, and has been creating history at the box office with each passing day despite facing a clash with Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2'.

Recently, the ‘Gadar 2’ team held a press conference about the film's huge success.

Sharing how he initially reacted to seeing the audience's love for Gadar 2, Sunny said, "I was quite stressed before the release of the movie. When the movie was released, I cried and laughed the entire night. My father was around and he saw me. I told him, 'I have not had alcohol. Main khush aa main ki kara (I am happy, what can I do)'."

Helmed by Anil Sharma, ‘Gadar 2' is a sequel to the hit film which was released in theatres in 2001. In the film. Sunny Deol played the role of Tara, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel played Sakina in the film that was set during the partition of India in 1947. 'Gadar 2' follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan. (ANI)