Sunni Waqf Board Meet To Discuss Review Plea & 5- Acres Of Land Given For Mosque

Lucknow: Even as cracks have appeared within the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board over filing of the review petition against the Ayodhya verdict, the Board's chairman Zufur Farooqui has now softened his stand saying that though he has been authorised to take any decision on behalf of the board but still the members are free to raise the issue during the meting to be held on November 26.

Mr Siddique, though maintaining that there is no dispute within the Board over the filing of Ayodhya review petition and he was sticking to his decision not to file it, said here on Friday that the Sunni Central Waqf Board may decide any matter on majority decision. " I have already conveyed to all the members of the board to give their honest opinion in the meeting and thereafter a final decision could be reached on filing of the review petition," he added.

When asked that if he was the authority to to take final decision and his announcement not to file a review petition would be final, the Board chairman took the middle path saying," the Board had passed a resolution ,authorising me to take any decision. But if there is any dispute then it would be decided on majority and there would be no such collision between the members."

Earlier it was said that two members of the Board out of 8 have rejected the one sided announcement of the chairman of not filing the review petition. Senior Board member Abdul Razzaq Khan said, "How can the chairman take a decision without holding a meeting? It may be his personal view, but the Board decision will be taken only after the meeting, which is scheduled to be held on November 26." Another member, Imran Mabood Khan, also an advocate, said they favoured going for a review. "If All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) is going for a review in SC, then the Sunni Waqf Board should also take into account the sentiments of the Muslim community, even if there may not be much hope," he said.

Three other members -- Abrar Ahmad, Mohammad Junaid Siddiqui and Adnan Farrukh Shah -- are backing Mr Farooqi on the issue. However, most of the Board members are of the view that the five-acres land given for an alternative mosque should be rejected. The November 26 meeting will also decide about the fate of the five acres land issue too.

Meanwhile, All India Shia Personal Law Board(AISPLB), has announced to support the AIMPLB to file a reveiw petition in the Supreme Court over the November 9 verdict on the Ramjanambhoomi Babri mosque title suit.

AISPLB spokesperson Maulana Yasub Abbas said here they are with the AIMPLB and we think that Muslims have all right to file the review petition if they are not satisified with the SC judgement. UNI