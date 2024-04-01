Sunita Kejriwal reaches Rouse Avenue Court ahead of Delhi CM's production in court

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal faces extended ED custody over excise policy case; heightened security and political tensions mark the court proceedings as crucial evidence awaits extraction.

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal reached the Rouse Avenue court on Monday as her husband is slated to be produced before the court at the end of his custody.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for his alleged involvement in a money laundering case related to Delhi Excise Policy.

Meanwhile, security was heightened outside the Rouse Avenue court on Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg ahead of Kejriwal's hearing. Senior Delhi Minister Atishi is also at the court complex.

Earlier on Thursday, the Rouse Avenue Court extended the custodial remand of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by four more days in the case.

ED, while seeking further remand, submitted that data on one mobile phone (belonging to the arrestee's wife) has been extracted and is being analyzed.

However, data from the other 4 digital devices seized during a search at Arvind Kejriwal's premises on March 21, 2024 (belonging to the arrestee himself) is yet to be extracted as the arrestee has sought time to provide password/login credentials after consulting with his lawyers.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja extended the ED remand period until April 1, 2024.

During the hearing, Arvind Kejriwal himself addressed the court and said there were only four statements, including C Arvind, where he claimed that "he gave some documentation to Manish Sisodia in my presence".

"Several bureaucrats and MLAs came regularly to my home. Are these four statements made by different people sufficient to arrest a sitting Chief Minister?" Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal also referred to the statements of C Arvind, Raghav Magunta and his father, and Sharath Reddy. Kejriwal made a statement about the issue of electoral bonds, stating that the BJP is getting money.

Kejriwals pointed out that people are being turned approvers in the case and people are being forced to change their statements.

"The real liquor scam begins post the ED investigation. The motive of the ED is to crush the Aam Aadmi Party," said Arvind Kejriwal.

