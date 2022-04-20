Sunil Kumar Dang (U'khand) is elected new President of Masters Games Federation

Shimla (The Hawk): Sunil Kumar Dang (Uttrakhand) is elected new President of Masters Games Federation (MGF) in India Mr Anmol Rattan Sidhu former Solicitor General of India and Mr. Arjun Singh Rana a known scholar and Vice Chancellor of Sawarnim Gujarat Sports University has also very kindly consented to be the patron of MGF. Mr. Vinod Kumar (Himachal Pradesh) elected as continue as Secretary General. The election of new body of MGF was held at Hotel Pine Wood Barog district Solan Himachal Pradesh. 43 delegates from 24 affiliated state units were present in the Special General House meeting.

Mr. Parminder Aulakh a senior advocate acted as returning officer assisted by Pankaj Mankotia and Anuradha, Advocates in conducting the election. The election for all the posts were unanimous. Besides President and Secretary General, Mr. T.V. Rao (Andhra Pradesh) retained as Senior Vice President. Mr. Bharat Dangar (Gujarat), Mr. M. Prabhakar Rao (Telengana), Mr. Jagdeep Madhok (Utter Pradesh) and Mr. Balaram T S were elected as Vice Presidents. Mr. B S Reddy elected as Treasurer, Ms Saraswati Rajput (Gujarat) re-elected Senior Joint Secretary. Mr. Tajuddin (Chhatisgarh), Mr. Dhansing Rongpi (Assam), Mr. Balu Chavan (Maharashtra) and Mr. Prashantha Ram (Kerala) as Joint Secretaries.

Mr Anurag Rathi (Chhatisgarh), Mr. Amanat Khan (MP), Mr. Vikrant Mehalwal (DELHI), Ruby Gupta West (Bengal), Dinesh Jaiswal (Utter Pradesh) and Mr. Budheshwar Swargiary were elected as members of executive.

Beside this elections Mr Manmohan Singh from Himachal Pradesh nominated as Vice president and Ms Khudshia Nazeer from Karnataka as Executive Member with charge of Digital Marketing.