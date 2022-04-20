Sunil Gavaskar pins hope on current Indian players

New Delhi: Sunil Gavaskar believes that the current Indian team is the one for future. The legendary batsman said that this young Indian team will only get better, according to a leading television channel. MS Dhoni-lead side was one of the youngest teams at the competition, only behind Afghanistan and Bangladesh. They reached the semi-finals, winning seven matches before losing to the eventual winners Australia in their last-four encounter. The defeat received mixed-receptions, but majority of Indian fans hailed MS Dhoni & Co. for giving them an experience to remember. Giving a low-down on India's over-all outing, Gavaskar said that "India need bowlers to win matches and the bowlers have done just that in the World Cup. Dhawan's two hundreds (against South Africa and Ireland) justified the faith the team management has shown in him.� �This young Indian team can only get better and I believe the current team is the one for the future," the channel quoted Gavaskar.