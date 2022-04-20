Sunil D'Souza joins as MD and CEO of Tata Consumer Products

Mumbai: Sunil Alaric D'Souza on Saturday assumed charge as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Tata Consumer Products.

The new company was formed in February following the merger of Tata Global Beverages and the consumer products business of Tata Chemicals.

D'Souza, an engineering graduate and an alumnus of Indian Institute of Management Calcutta (IIM-C) brings in nearly three decades of experience working with some of the marquee brands in the country.

"Tata Consumer Products has an impressive portfolio of brands which play in categories with huge headroom for growth, and there are clear plans to further strengthen their position and reach," he said in a statement.

"We will be focusing on leveraging synergies and our strong food & beverage platform to build a differentiated consumer products company. The present situation in the country and across the world is unprecedented but I am confident that we will emerge stronger from these challenging times," said D'Souza after assuming office.

Tata Consumer Products' bouquet of consumer brands includes iconic brands like Tata Tea, Tata Salt and Tetley with a combined reach of over 200 million households in India. The company has a significant presence in the international beverage market as well.

It has an annual turnover of Rs 10,000 crore and employs more than 2,200 people in its branded business workforce.

The company intends to further build on the strong platform provided by its market-leading positions in tea and salt by investing in R&D, branding, marketing, manufacturing, and distribution to create a stronger and larger food and beverage platform. (ANI)