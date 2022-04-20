Sunderlal Bahuguna declares support to farmers

Lucknow : In a major development, Chipko movement leader Sundarlal Bahuguna has extended his support to farmers protesting against the three farm laws.



Talking to reporters, Bahuguna said that he supports the demands of the 'annadatas'.

Sunderlal Bahuguna is a noted Garhwali environmentalist and Chipko movement leader.

For years he has been fighting for the preservation of forests in the Himalayas, first as a member of the Chipko movement in the 1970s, and later spearheaded the Anti-Tehri Dam movement starting 1980s, to early 2004.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting on different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

—IANS