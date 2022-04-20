Sunday Sees 120 More COVID-19 Cases In Uttarakhand, Tally Rises To 3,537

























Dehradun (The Hawk): With an increase of 120 COVID-19 cases, Uttarakhand's tally of coronavirus cases reached 3,537 on Sunday. According to the Health Bulletin issued by the Directorate of Medical Health & Family Welfare, Uttarakhand Government, the tally includes 2,786 cured and recovered patients while 674 active cases are there in the state. A total of 47 deaths have occurred due to the disease in the state so far, whereas the number of those migrated out of State is 30. The number of patients treated and cured today was 68. The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the State is 78.77 percent. District U S Nagar led with a shocking 40 cases, whereas Dehradun followed it with no less alarming 35 cases. Haridwar reported 18, Nainital 13, Champawat 6, Pauri Garhwal 4 and Bageshwar and Tehri Garhwal 2 cases each.