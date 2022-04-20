Sunanda Pushkar death case: 'Sunil sahab' quizzed by police

Delhi: The Delhi Police have reportedly questioned a person named Sunil Trakru in the murder case of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's wife Sunanda Pushkar. However, the details of the questioning are not known as yet. Meanwhile, Delhi Police, which has registered a case of murder in the death of Sunanda, is planning to question Mehr Tarar, the Pakistani journalist over whom she fought with her husband Tharoor before her mysterious death last year, as per PTI. A questionnaire is being prepared which will be sent to her via email and replies will be sought, police sources associated with the investigation said today. Tarar, who had met Congress MP Tharoor sometime before Sunanda's death, had already said publicly that she is ready to answer all questions in this connection. Tharoor's domestic help Narayan Singh told investigators that the couple had been fighting over another woman besides Tarar days before her death, the sources said. Usually after such fights, Sunanda used to go to a family friend's place, who has been identified by Singh as one Sanjay. He has also mentioned about another person Sunil Trakru, said a senior police official associated with the probe, as per PTI. Narayan had reportedly referred to Trakru as 'Sunil sahab'. The sources said police had a month back questioned Trakru, a family friend of the couple, who had met Sunanda on January 15, two days before her death. They said it was Trakru who had received Sunanda at the airport on January 15 on her return from Thiruvananthapuram and had brought her to Leela Palace hotel where she was found dead on Janaury 17. He had met both Tharoor and Sunanda in the hotel the next day. Trakru has told police that Sunanda was frail and weak when he last met her. Singh is believed have told investigators that Sunanda wanted to hold a press conference over something before her death. The SIT also visited the hotel today in the national capital, where Sunanda found dead on January last year, and spent around two hours. The investigators questioned the hotel staff and also checked the hotel room once again. The staff was specifically asked whether anyone had seen or recovered any syringe or an injection vial from the room. The question was made as the medical report had mentioned 'injury no. 10', an apparent injection mark through which the poison could have been administered. With PTI inputs