    Sunak in Delhi for G20 Summit; interacts with staff, students at British Council

    Nidhi Khurana
    September8/ 2023
    New Delhi: On Friday, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak landed in Argentina ahead of next week's G20 Leaders' Summit, where he pledged to collaborate with other world leaders to address issues that affect us all.

    Ashwini Choubey, the minister for the Union of India, Alex Ellis, the British high commissioner to India, and other top officials greeted Sunak and his wife Akshata at the airport.

    I've just touched down in Delhi in time for the G20 conference. I'm having meetings with world leaders to discuss issues that affect us all. Sunak wrote on X that "only together can we get the job done."—Inputs from Agencies

