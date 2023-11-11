Sunak facing civil war in Conservative Party over future of Home Secy Suella Braverman

London: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is facing a civil war in the Conservative party over the future of Home Secretary Suella Braverman, as he held off sacking her for saying police were biased for allowing a pro-Palestinian march on Armistice Day.



Before what is expected to be one of Britain’s biggest ever days of mass protest on Saturday, allies of Braverman claimed more than 50 Tory MPs were fighting to help her keep her job, the Guardian reported.



Some of the MPs – from hard-right Conservative groups labelled “the five families” – are also blaming the chief whip, Simon Hart, for orchestrating a plot to get rid of her.



On the other side, moderate MPs are furious with Braverman for stoking tensions before the pro-Palestinian protest, and are pressing No 10 and the chief whip to sack her, saying failure to act looks like weakness.



Sunak is considering Braverman’s future as Home Secretary after she defied Downing Street by submitting the controversial piece to the Times, UK without making changes it requested.



Braverman has kept silent since then, but on Friday met Mark Rowley, the Met Commissioner, and issued a statement of support for the police in an apparent attempt to calm the furore and stay in post, the Guardian reported.



A source close to Braverman said: “The commissioner outlined plans to continue working to maintain public order, ensure compliance with the law and maintain the safety of participants, police officers and the general public.



“The home secretary emphasised her full backing for the police in what will be a complex and challenging situation and expressed confidence that any criminality will be dealt with robustly."

—IANS