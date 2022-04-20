Summer treats to help control High Blood Pressure

New Delhi: Summer is here and it''s about time we make changes in our kitchen according to the hot and humid season. With a majority of us currently staying at home amid COVID-19 pandemic, staying on top of our health is a priority more so than usual.

People with high blood pressure are among those who are at heightened risk for more severe complications should they contract Covid-19. In order to survive the summer alongside the pandemic and avoid health issues, we need to keep ourselves cool and healthy with a nutritious diet.

Dr. Manoj Kutteri, Wellness Director at leading wellness centre, Atmantan Wellness Centre, shares his Summer Food Calendar to help control High Blood Pressure:

Berries

Berries contain flavonoids that have strong anti-oxidant properties. These can help reduce oxidative stress related to heart disease. Berries are also high in fibre which can support heart health. You can consume a variety of berries to promote heart health.

Banana

Banana is a common fruit that you can easily get throughout the year. It is a good source of potassium which helps fight Hypertension. Banana also promotes digestion and contains vitamin C. It is a healthy snack that can help you fight hunger pangs, they also contain fibre which can keep you full for longer.

Watermelon

Watermelon can be a tasty and healthy treat to fight high blood pressure. Watermelon has high water content along with a good amount of lycopene, vitamin C, vitamin A, potassium, amino acid, antioxidants and low in sodium and calories. It helps to lower inflammation and reduce oxidative stress. Remember, as watermelon is slightly acidic in nature so eating on an empty stomach and late-night should be avoided. Serving size of an adult can be two cups a day.

Muskmelon

Muskmelon contains potassium which makes it beneficial for your blood pressure numbers. High fibre and water content of muskmelon also contribute to controlled blood pressure numbers. You can cut muskmelon into pieces and consume this as an evening snack or any time of the day.

Cucumber

Cucumber is an inexpensive edible packed with water content that helps to detoxify your overall body and works as an excellent coolant. This cool and crisp energizing green will stave off problems of constipation, enhance your immunity and tame inflammation while also calming a sunburn. Along with cleansing your body, the presence of silicon and sulphur in cucumber is excellent to support hair growth and volume. The best way to consume cucumber is adding it in salads or drinking cucumber juice.

Green Leafy Vegetables

The hypertension diet should have foods with high magnesium, potassium and fibre content in it. They should be necessarily low in sodium. Leafy greens like spinach, lettuce and celery are high potassium and magnesium foods. Make sure to cook your greens as this increases the amount of magnesium you get per serving by up to 6 times. In addition to leafy greens, other vegetables high in magnesium include potatoes, broccoli, and carrots.

Yoghurt

Loaded with the goodness of healthy bacteria like Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium, Yoghurt and other fermented food help in brain development and are great for relieving anxiety. It also offers gut-friendly microorganisms that aids in the process of digestion during summers. Eating yoghurt helps in reducing chronic inflammation which are responsible for anxiety, stress, and depression You can consume curd in the form of smoothies, buttermilk, sweet lassis and raita.

Coconut Water

Coconut water can benefit by upholding electrolyte stability in your body. It''s an exceptional summer drink that along with assisting you to combat the hot weather by keeping you hydrated, also facilitates in boosting your digestive ability. Additionally, by maintaining the electrolyte balance in your body, it helps to foster cell growth, regulates blood pressure and above all performs the function of a natural diuretic.

Herbal teas

Herbs and spices are great for managing hypertension. This includes Hibiscus tea, Cinnamon teas, Chamomile teas, Mint juices, Amla juices, Orange juice, lime juice etc are very good during this season to reduce blood pressure.

