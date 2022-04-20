Summer tips: How to prevent heatstroke during hot weather!

Summer has arrived and it's time for you to take extra precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses such as heatstroke, heat cramps, and heat exhaustion. These conditions are common in all age groups during summers. Heatstroke is a life-threatening condition that needs to be treated immediately. Any delay could result in fatal. Heatstroke occurs when body temperature is too high due to excessive heat exposure. In other words, it is a severe heat illness, defined as hyperthermia with a body temperature greater than 40.6�C (105.1�F) due to environmental heat exposure with lack of thermoregulation. Anyone can have heatstroke, but, infants, the elderly, athletes, outdoor workers and people with certain health conditions such as heart or lung disease are at greater risk. Heatstroke can occur suddenly without any symptoms of heat exhaustion. Symptoms may include- Headache Fatigue Nausea and vomiting Weakness Muscle cramps and aches Increased body temperature of 104�F (40�C) or higher Flushed skin Rapid breathing Alteration in sweating Loss of consciousness Young children may develop seizures If you have any of these symptoms, get into shade or indoors quickly and seek immediate medical help. While the best defense against any heat-related health condition is prevention, here are a few tips for keeping cool and healthy as well as reduce the risk of developing heatstroke during hot weather: Know symptoms of heat-related illnesses Drink plenty of water or other fluids often to keep your body hydrated Wear lightweight, light-coloured and loose clothes Avoid vigorous physical activities in hot and humid weather Avoid caffeine and alcohol as these can worsen the condition Apply sunscreen with an SPF of at least 15 before stepping out from your house Protect yourself against harmful sun rays by wearing a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses anytime you're outdoors Never, ever leave anyone, particularly children, in a parked car in warm or hot weather. The temperature in your car can rise 20 degrees F (more than 6.7�C) in 10 minutes when parked in the sun.