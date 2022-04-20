Summer Special: Basic skincare routine we all must follow!

Wonder how to indulge in proper care of your skin this summer? Leading Aesthetician & Cosmetologist and Founder-Director of ALPS Beauty Clinics, Mrs Bharti Taneja, reveals just the right steps - just for you! Morning Care to Infuse Fresh Energy Cleansing: As the first thing in the morning, wash your face with a mild, soap-free and non-foaming cleanser as foaming ones tend to leave our skin dry. Just take an ounce on your palms and massage your face for few 2-3 minutes. Now, wash off with cool water and pat dry with a clean towel. Exfoliating: A must for removing dead cells and grime - this ritual should be followed daily for few seconds without shying. There are several good exfoliators/scrubbers available in market, you can just get one which suits your skin type. Otherwise, you can also go for a homemade one. Mix equal quantities of kaolin powder, sandalwood powder and add few pinches of and turmeric poppy seeds. Now, dilute this combination with milk (for dry skin), curd (for oily skin) or cucumber juice (for normal skin) and massage your face using it in circular motion. Wash off to reveal a fresh and energised skin. Toning: Toner is a liquid meant to close the opened pores while cleansing. Toning makes our skin look firm and lifted. It should be followed after every cleansing ritual. You can also try making a homemade toner. Boil tulsi, neem and mint leaves together in a litre of water and wait till half of it evaporates. Now, store and apply whenever needed. Moisturising: The most compulsory of all and should be followed by people of every skin-type. It provides your skin with the softness and suppleness along with the much-needed hydration. For oily skin, use gel-moisturisers, people with normal-skin can go for water-based one; whereas rich moisturisers can be the perfect option for dry skin texture. Protection: Sun has several adverse effects on our skin like tanning, early signs of ageing and dark spots. Therefore, do not forget to protect your skin from the sun during the day by applying a sunscreen of SPF 30 or more that has UVA, UVB filter and PA+++. Night Regime to Provide Rich Nourishment Makeup Removal: You must have been listening to this advice since ages. But, to keep skin problems at a distance and attain forever young looking skin, you must remove all traces of your makeup before you hit the bed. Wipe off your makeup using a cotton ball dipped in cleansing milk or olive oil to remove all the grease, grime and traces of beauty products applied. Follow by washing your face with a mild face wash and toning the skin with a suitable toner. Night Nourishment: End up with a nourishing night cream according to your skin. Apply a nourishing night cream containing, collagen, retinol or AHA so that your skin replenishes and regenerates itself while you are asleep. Do this along with a soothing under-eye serum and get ready for your nap. This will just act like a mini-daily facial for you!