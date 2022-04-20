Summer Solstice Eclipse — From The Vantage Point Of My Terrace

Annular Solar Eclipse 21 June 2020, 11:48 am with a Coolpix 900, ND+5 filter, aroud the maximum eclipse moment in Bangalore.





Bengaluru (The Hawk): Like everyone who were interested in the Summer Solstice Eclipse, I had looked forward to going to a suitable place to observe and photograph the eclipse. However, the circumstances forced a stay at home. The day arrived with sky full of clouds. The passing clouds suggested that some moments of a rather clear sky may be there. The patience paid off. I could get images around the time of eclipse maximum. In Bangalore, the maximum coverage was about 37 percent. That's what you see here. This picture was taken at 11:48 IST with a Nikon P900 and a filter ND+5 that cuts down the glare of the Sun by 100000 times.

