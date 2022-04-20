Summer skin care: Five essential tricks to treat sunburn

Washington, DC: Getting a sunburn can be quite irritating. And UV exposure can make skin to age rapidly and cause skin cancer. But, despite your best efforts to protect your skin with sunscreen, you can still get a sunburn under the scorching summer heat, especially if you are outside for long hours. However, these five essential tricks to treat sunburns, can act as a blessing of the day for you. Apply sunscreen Skin experts advise people to constantly moisturize the skin with sunscreen, no matter how diligent you were with reapplying, you still end up getting too much sun, as it speeds up the healing process and soothes the red, inflamed skin, Time Magazine reported. Try anti-inflammatory pill According to Joshua Zeichner, MD, director of cosmetic and clinical research in the department of dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, as soon one realize that the skin is a little too red, one should take an anti-inflammatory pill like ibuprofen or aspirin, which will help to stop inflammation and redness from getting any worse and ease pain. Cool down After taking the after-pool-shower, one should rinse off with cool water to soothe skin and remove any chlorine, salt water or sand that may be lingering and causing more irritation. Moisturise your skin Experts also recommend using moisturisers that contain aloe, glycerin or hyaluronic acid like Sun Bum Cool Down Aloe Spray, should be prefered. Use a cool compress Try to use a cool compress DIY trick i.e. soaking in skim milk, egg whites or green tea. The proteins in milk and egg whites coat calm the burn while green tea reduces the inflammation. Stay hydrated Drink lot of water fluids to keep your body hydrated. The sun not only takes away the moisture from the skin, it also dehydrates the body. Also,eat water filled fruits like watermelon, honeydew melon, cantaloupe, or grapes to thwart the sun's damage