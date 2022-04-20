Summer Drink Recipe: Savona Fuzz

Ingredients: Strawberry Ice Cream � 75ml Whole Litchi Seedless � 30gm Cherry-1 Soda Water- 90ml Grenadine Syrup- 10ml Method: 1. Blend litchi, grenadine syrup and strawberry ice cream in a blender. 2. Decorate the glass with grenadine syrup and pour the mixture in the glass. 3. Pour the soda water and garnish with litchi and cherry.