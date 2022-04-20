Summer cocktails to try now

New Delhi: Stuck at home with the summer heat getting to you? Up your game and make that first season cocktail to lift your spirits and explore new flavours.

Cocktail mixologist Dushyant Tanwar teaches you summer cocktail recipes that are super easy to make at home while you stay home. They include his own take on iconic cocktails like John Collins, La Guavarita, Gold Rush and Batanga. These are recipes people can follow and make on their own. So, why wait, reach out to your celler and make a few refreshing and easy drinks to try in the comfort of your home. But, don''t forget to drink responsibly.

Batanga

The Batanga is an extremely popular Mexican drink made simply with tequila and cola with some lime to add to the flavour.

Jose Cuervo Reposado - 45ml

Cola - 180ml

Build in a tall glass over ice. Squeeze in a wedge of lime.

La Guavarita

La Guavarita is tropical, refreshing drink loaded with tequila and is a delicious fruity variation of the classic Margarita.

Jose Cuervo Blanco - 30ml

Guava Juice - 60ml

Lime Juice - 20 ml

Sugar Syrup (1:1) - 20ml

Beer - 60ml to top up

Build in a tankard over ice. Top up with beer and gently stir. Garnish with a cucumber slice.

Gold Rush

The Gold Rush is a modern classic which is a simple mix of whiskey, lime juice and honey.

Bushmills Black Bush - 45 ml

Lime Juice - 15 ml

Honey Syrup - 15 ml

Shake all ingredients with ice and strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with an orange zest.

John Collins

First created in 1869, The John Collins is similar to its more famous sibling, the Tom Collins cocktail, except it''s made with bourbon whiskey instead of gin.

Bushmills Black Bush - 60 ml

Lemon Juice - 30 ml

Simple syrup - 30 ml

Soda - 120 ml

Shake the Black Bush, lemon juice and sugar over ice. Strain in a tom Collins glass over ice and top up with soda. Garnish with an orange wedge and a cherry.

--IANS