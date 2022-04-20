Sullivan Visits India Next Week To Advance Strategic Partnership

Washington: US Deputy Secretary of State John J. Sullivan will be in New Delhi next week to advance the multi-faceted US-India strategic partnership and a rules-based Indo-Pacific.

Sullivan in his August 11-17 South Asia trip would first go to Bhutan and then travel to India, State Department said in a statement.

"He will then travel to New Delhi to advance the broad and multi-faceted U.S.-India strategic partnership, which is based on a shared commitment to democratic values, economic growth, and the rule of law," said the statement.

Sullivan will meet with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and speak at the India-US Forum. In Thimphu, he will explore "expanding and deepening ties" with the government and people of Bhutan. UNI