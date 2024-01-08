Suited-Booted Stalin

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin's Wardrobe Controversy: From Immaculate Suits to Traditional Lungis - A Political Fashion Dilemma

—Soumitra Bose

Always in Lungi or Loongee, 100% confident-posing, stoic-resembling, only-Tamil-concerned-showing, Tamil Nadu-bothering, 100% self sufficient-least-concerned-with-the-Centre-by-and-large-unless-100% must Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Murasoli Karunanidhi Stalin stunned all when he was in a London-made, French designed immaculate designer conferring with "persona of varied kinds" thereby absolutely stunning majority of his party (Dravida Munnetra Kazagham) colleagues. They at first did not recognise him at all thinking him to be a UFO or a Robot or a weirdo. Stalin perhaps for the first time in his life was mighty embarrassed seeing that but could not understand at first how come they were behaving "unknown" toward him whhen they are supposed to be instantaneously obsequious to him at his very sight. But it did not happen like that at all, say insiders. He even reportedly asked some of them how come they were "disrespectful toward him" to which he got the point black reply: "You are not the CM Stalin. You are a clone of him. Original Stalin is never seen in a suit but only in a lungee that too, white and a half shirt specially made for him in 100% crisp-free western fabric...But you are in a suit which is unknown in Tamil Nadu since the times of your late father, the famed late Muthuvekl Karunanidhi or his the then CM-colleague M G Ramachandran etc. Please be in the Stalin-wala Lungi and we will salute you like before. Not before that.Sorry". Totally crestfallen was Stalin, recount onlookers present there. Apparently, rumours have it, he went in to the nearby change-room to be the "real Stalin" to attract the famous obsequiousness to him...End of Suite-Booted Stalin, quip numerous many.