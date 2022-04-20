    Menu
    Suicide Of Woman PCS Officer Saddening, Fair Probe Needed: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

    April20/ 2022


    Lucknow: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday termed the Ballia suicide case saddening and demanded that a fair investigation is needed to ensure justice for the deceased victim's family.

    "It is saddening to hear about the incident of a young officer Manimanjari (Rai), a resident of Ghazipur listed in Ballia. As per reports, she had raised serious questions over the functioning of the administration," read a tweet from Vadra in Hindi.

    "In order to ensure that Manimanjari's family gets justice, revealing of all the facts and a fair investigation are extremely important," it further said. On Monday, Manimanjari Rai, a PCS officer allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling of her room in Ballia district. ANI

