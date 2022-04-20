Suicide bombers in ambulances kill 21 people in Iraq -officials

TIKRIT (Iraq): Suicide bombers driving ambulances filled with explosives have killed at least 21 people and injured dozens of others in two attacks in Iraqi cities claimed by the so-called Islamic State. One bomber killed 13 people after he detonated his vehicle at the entrance to the city of Tikrit during the busy morning 'rush hour' on Sunday. Eight other people were killed in a similar attack targeting Shia pilgrims visiting the al-Askari mosque in the nearby city of Samarra, around 30 miles to the south of Tikrit. Both attacks were claimed were the Islamic State, according to a report from the terror group's news agency Amaq. Authorities in both cities declared curfews, fearing possible further attacks. -Reuters