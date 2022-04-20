Suicide Bomber Kills 3 Outside Kabul International Stadium

Kabul: At least three persons were killed and five injured on Wednesday in a powerful blast near Kabul International Stadium during a domestic T20 cricket match, officials said.

"Three people – a policeman and two civilians – have been killed and five civilians sustained injuries," Interior Ministry Spokesperson Najib Danesh said.

Security officials quoted by TOLONews said a suicide bomber detonated his explosives at a check post leading to the Kabul International Cricket Stadium during a Shpageeza Cricket League match.

Officials initially said the explosion was at a stadium gate but security sources later clarified that the blast had been at a security check point leading to the stadium.

Cricket officials said that all the cricket players were safe.

Cricket Board officials said the match was stopped immediately but that they could resume the match later.

The Shpageeza Cricket League season kicked off on Monday and is scheduled to run through to September 22 at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium.