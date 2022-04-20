    Menu
    Suhana Khan misses her friends

    April20/ 2022


    Mumbai: Suhana Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has posted a gorgeous picture featuring her with friends.

    Suhana shared a picture on Instagram, saying she misses her friends.

    In the image, Suhana looks stunning in a black ensemble. She completes her look with minimal make-up and pinkish lips. She is seated with two friends.

    Suhana captioned the image: "missingg".

    Suhana studies filmmaking in New York but is currently in Mumbai with her family.

    Recently, Suhana shared a few pictures from the outdoors, where she was snapped sitting on large rocks.

    "Island girl," she wrote while sharing them. —IANS

