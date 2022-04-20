Sugarcane Leads To Diabetes, Grow Other Crops: Yogi Adityanath To Farmers

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked farmers in the state to grow crops other than sugarcane, claiming that excessive production of the crop will lead to excess consumption, which could cause diabetes.

"Excess production of sugarcane leads to its more consumption, which, in turn causes sugar (diabetes)," said the Chief Minister during the inauguration of 154-km Delhi-Saharanpur Highway in Baghpat.

Adityanath also said that stern action will be taken against sugar mills which will fail to clear pending sugarcane payments of farmers by October 15. "Our aim is to bring the poor and farmers in the mainstream … if sugar mills do not make payments by October 15, the mill owners will be taken to task," he said.

The remark drew strong criticism from opposition parties in the state. "By saying that farmers should stop cultivating sugarcane because it causes diabetes, the chief minister has added fuel to a fire already raging over his government's failure to clear agricultural dues. Instead, he could have asked his supporters to stop spreading hate and violence in society," Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav tweeted.

The sugarcane-crushing season in Uttar Pradesh extends from October 20 to November 5. According to the reports, the state accounted for 38% of the country's total sugar production of 27 million tonnes in 2017-18.