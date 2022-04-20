Sugar Production Goes Down In UP

Lucknow: Pace of sugar production in the country has reportedly slowed down with just 4.85 lakh tonne being produced in the current crushing season by 100 sugar mills till November 15.

However, during the same period, in the previous season, the production was as high as 13.38 lakh tonnes by 310 sugar mills. But sugar production in Uttar Pradesh has taken a speed when 69 sugar mills have started their crushing operations for this season and they have produced 2.93 lakh tonnes of sugar till November 15, 2019. Last year in the same period, similar number of mills were in operation but they had produced just 1.76 lakh tonnes of sugar.

Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) in a statement here on Wednesday said the reason for lower sugar production as compared to last season is that sugar mills in Maharashtra have not yet started their crushing operation this season, as compared to 149 mills which were already operating last year during this period, and had produced 6.31 lac tons till November 15, 2018.

It further said the states of Maharashtra and Karnataka have faced drought last year, because of which the area planted under sugarcane therein has dropped by about 30 per cent as compared to last season. With lower rainfall and water availability, the yields and recoveries would also be lower this season. Recent floods and extra rainfall have further affected the crop. The Maharashtra Government has now decided to start the crushing of cane by the mills therein from November 22 2019. In Karnataka, 18 sugar mills were in operation as on November 15, 2019 and have produced 1.43 lakh tonnes, as compared to 53 mills which were operating had produced 3.60 lakh tonnes last year upto the corresponding date.

There were two mills each in Uttarakhand and Bihar, 1 in Haryana, 3 in Gujarat and 5 mills in Tamil Nadu have commenced crushing operations and they have together produced 49,000 tons of sugar till November 15, 2019. ISMA further said about 2 lakh tonnes of sugar have already been shipped out for exports. Market sources and information from sugar mills, said that contracts for another 12 lakh tonnes have been signed by the parties for exports. UNI