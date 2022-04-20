Sugar Mills Of The State To Be Modernized: Minister Prakash Pant

Dehradun: Under the chairmanship of Parliamentary Affairs, Legislative Affairs, Languages, Finance, Commercial Tax, Stamp and Registration, Entertainment Tax, Excise, Drinking Water and Sanitation, Sugarcane Development and Sugar Industries Prakash Pant, a meeting in connection with sugarcane development department was held at the Vidhan Sabha meeting hall on Monday. Meeting with the Employees' Association was held in order to get the suggestions for the improvement of sugar mills in Uttarakhand. It was decided in the meeting that a special audits of all sugar mills will be done in a fixed period and responsibility will be determined. In the meeting it was stated that for the disposal of sugar, molasses and bagas, due arrangements will be made. The federation will be accountable for the fixed sale rate per day for the sale of sugar. Traders will be given a total of 5 days time; 3 days will be given for depositing the fixed amount and for 2 days for the lifting. Sugar Federation will daily issue an advisory to Sugar Mills to declare the sugar prices. Determination of daily price will be done on the basis of index. This will give sugar mills the opportunity to sell their sugar at retail prices more than the fixed minimum price. Sugar mills will be modernized under the long-term problem rectification strategy. Under this, a contract of two sugar mills has been done with UJVNL. It will be started soon.

Demonstration project report was sought to create ethanol and related products. This will improve the economic condition of sugar mills. The federation should work in a better environment. For this, suggestions from employees will be taken regularly in order to end the communication gap. The meeting was attended by Commissioner Sugarcane, General Manager Uttarkhand Sugar AK Bhattacharya, Executive Director Doiwala Sugar Mill Manmohan Singh and officer bearers of employees' organization etc.