Sudden Death Of Ten Animals In A Dairy

Chandpur(Bijnor): Seven Cows and three Buffaloes of a dairy owner died suddenly in village Basedi of Chandpur area on Sunday morning. The Veterinarian has sent samples of dead animals for examination.According to the information received, Janam Singh, a resident of village Besedi, has opened a dairy farm in the village itself. Since yesterday evening, 7 cows and three bufalloes of the farmer, Janma Singh, died. On information, Sub Divisional Magistrate Chandpur, Mr Ghanshyam Singh Verma, Deputy S P Mr Rakesh Srivastava and Kotwali inspector Mr Love Sirohi reached the village Basedi and got the information about the incident. The Chief Veterinary Officer Dr Bhupendra Singh told that the postmortem of the dead animals were being done in the village by a team of doctors. The real cause of the death will be known after postmortem report. An F I R has been lodged against unknown accused on behalf of the farmer in PS Chandpur. The farmer said that someone has given poison to his animals on purpose. He requested the police to take strict action against the accused.