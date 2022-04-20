Sudarsan Pattnaik wins gold in sand art contest in Russia

New Delhi:�Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik today won gold medal in an international sand art championship in Russia. He made sand art -- "Mahatma Gandhi sculpture for non-violence and peace" -- in the contest. "I have won gold medal in the championship. It is a proud moment for me," Pattnaik told PTI from Moscow. The week-long sand sculpture competition had started on April 21 at Kolomenskoye, Moscow, he said. Twenty top sculptors from across the world displayed their sculptures. He has participated in more than 50 international sand sculpture championships across the world and won many awards for the country. He has also got the fourth highest civilian award Padma Shri in 2014. Pattnaik runs a sand art school at Puri beach in Odisha.