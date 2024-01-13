Suchana Seth's estranged-husband gives statement to Goa police in son's murder case

In a chilling development, the estranged husband of AI startup CEO Suchana Seth, Venkat Raman, provides a crucial statement to Calangute police in the harrowing murder case of their four-year-old child in Candolim. The investigation unfolds from Bengaluru to Goa, revealing shocking details of the crime. Raman, who was in Jakarta during the incident, becomes a key figure in the probe, shedding light on the tragic events.

Panaji: In connection with the tragic case involving the alleged murder of her four-year-old child, the estranged husband of Suchana Seth, the CEO of an AI startup, met with Calangute police officials in Goa on Saturday to provide his statement, according to a police spokesperson. The incident unfolded in a service apartment in Candolim, north Goa, where Seth is accused of smothering her son to death before attempting to flee to Bengaluru with the child's body. However, she was apprehended midway on January 8 in Chitradurga, Karnataka.



The accused's husband, Venkat Raman, arrived from Bengaluru in the afternoon and promptly reported to the Calangute police station. "We will be recording his statement as part of the ongoing investigation into the case," stated the official. Notably, Raman was in Jakarta, Indonesia, at the time of the tragic incident.



Preliminary investigations suggest that Seth not only smothered her son but also attempted suicide by slashing her wrist. The unfolding details continue to unravel the mysterious circumstances surrounding this distressing incident.

—Input from Agencies