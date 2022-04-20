Successful Heart Surgery Of A 15-Year-Old Girl Performed At AIIMS Rishikesh

Rishikesh (The Hawk): Department of Pediatric Cardiac Surgery of AIIMS has successfully performed a 15-year-old girl's heart surgery by giving her a new life.

According to doctors, this kind of complex operation has been done for the first time in any government medical institution in Uttarakhand. Padmashree Professor Ravi Kant, Director AIIMS appreciated the team of CTVS and Cardiology Department of the institute and encouraged the specialist doctors. He informed that AIIMS Rishikesh is committed to provide complete medical facilities to the patients. Dr. Aneesh Gupta, department of CTVS said that due to lack of timely treatment she started having problems of breathlessness. As the disease progressed, the relatives of the teenager girl reached AIIMS Rishikesh with her. she was examined here in the Department of Cardiology, test revealed that the girl had a congenital hole in her heart and a lung vein had contracted. A valve in her heart was also underdeveloped since birth. In medical science, it is called Tatrology of Fellows with Absent Pulmonary Valves. In this disease, respiratory artery is obstructed as soon as many children are born.

In such a situation there was no other option but to operate. This complex operation was successfully carried out under the leadership of Dr. Aneesh Gupta of CTVS Department. In the process, along with closing the girl's heart hole, the lung path was enlarged and the pulmonary valve was replaced. The girl was shifted to the ward next day of this major surgery. A few days later, she was discharged from AIIMS when she was fully healthy. Dr. Aneesh Gupta of CTVS department, Dr. Ajeya Mishra, Dr. Yash Srivastava and other members of the department were included in the campaign team.