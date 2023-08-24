Success Of Chandrayaan-3 Is Powerful Display Of Capabilities, 'Power Of New India:' CM Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 is a powerful display of the capabilities and power of new India.

"Successful soft landing of Chandrayaan-3 is a powerful display of the capabilities and power of new India. Under the Prime Minister's visionary leadership and guidance, ISRO scientists did what no one could do,” UP CM Yogi said.

He further said that the scientists of the country have made the Moon's south pole possible to reach out while it was impossible for the world.

“Moon's south pole was impossible for the world until now, but our visionary scientists have made it possible. With the pure emotion of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, I congratulate all the scientists of ISRO and greetings to the nation for this success,” he added.

A lander with a rover inside touched down on the lunar surface at 6:04 local time, sparking cheers and applause among the space scientists watching in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru.

After a failed attempt nearly four years ago, India made history by becoming the first country to touch down near the little-explored South Pole region and joined the United States, the Soviet Union and China in achieving a moon landing.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also hailed the Chandrayaan-3 mission and said “India is now on the moon”.

The Prime Minister, who is in South Africa for the BRICS Summit, joined the live telecast of Chandrayaan-3 landing online.

"When we see such historic moments it makes us very proud. This is the dawn of new India,” he said. “Humne dharti par sankalp kiya aur chand pe usse sakaar kiya...India is now on the moon," he added.

The Prime Minister said no country has reached the South Pole of the moon before.

“With the hard work of our scientists, we have reached there. India's successful Moon mission is not just India's alone...This success belongs to all of humanity," PM Modi said.

PM's Modi's address came seconds after the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) confirmed the successful touchdown of the lander Vikram. The rover Pragyan will roll out from the lander craft after over three hours.

Union Minister Hardeep Puri said that today’s date will be written in golden letters in the history of India.

"23 August 2023 will be written in golden letters in the history of India. This is a proud moment for all the people of the country," he said. —ANI