Success Of ‘Prabudh Varg’ Reflects People’s Faith In BSP, Says Mayawati

BSP president Mayawati on Tuesday said the success of the ongoing “prabudh varg'' (intellectual class) conventions of her party was indicative of the faith people had in her party and claimed that this has made her political opponents uneasy.“The enthusiastic participation in the prabudh varg meetings, which has come into discussion as Brahmin Sammelans, being taken out by the party''s general secretary S C Misra under my direction, is proof that people have conscious faith in the BSP. Heartfelt thanks to all,” she said in a tweet in Hindi.“The caravan, which started from Ayodhya on July 23 with the darshan of Ram Lala, is continuously progressing through the districts of Ambedkar Nagar, Prayagraj, due to which the opposition parties have lost their sleep and are now using various types of tactics to stop it. Be careful of them,” she added.After the BSP launched the Brahmin outreach programme through a series of ''prabudh sammelans'' in different districts of the state with an eye on the coming assembly polls, the Samajwadi Party has also given a go-ahead to holding similar programmes starting from Ballia next month. —PTI