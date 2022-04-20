Subramanya Swamy to file defamation case against Telugu daily

Vijayawada: BJP MP Subramanya Swamy said that he is filing a defamation case against a leading Telugu Daily for publishing 'false' and 'misleading' stories lowering the reputation of famous hill shrine Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) Venkateswara Temple.



Talking to the media here on Wednesday, he said that he is filing a defamation case for Rs.100 crore against the leading Telugu daily for launching a misinformation campaign degrading the sanctity and reputation of Tirumala Balaji temple.

He said that an FIR was filed against the Telugu daily for disseminating misleading and false information and he appealed to the AP High to monitor the police investigation on the FIR. Mr.Swamy claimed that he had won all the defamation cases which had been filed so far against various institutions.

Commenting on the Central government's proposal of privatising Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, he said that he opposes privatisation of VSP and recalled that he also opposed the disinvestment in Air India.

Earlier, he called on Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office at Tadepalli. The Chief Minister felicitated Subramanian Swamy with a shawl and presented a memento to him.

—UNI



