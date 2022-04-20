Subharti Dental College Launches A National Road Safety Campaign

Meerut (The Hawk): Awareness program was organized by the National Surgical Department of Dental Colleges of Swami Vivekananda Subharati University with the help of Traffic Police in front of Subharti Police Outpost, Delhi Haridwar Bypass, and Subharti University under National Road Safety Month as per the direction of the Government of Uttar Pradesh. Dr. Nikhil Srivastava, the principal of the campaign, Subharti Dental College, said that the objective of the National Road Safety Awareness Campaign is to prevent accidents due to negligence by making people aware of traffic rules. During this time, reflector stickers were pasted on heavy vehicles and auto-rickshaws, etc. by the Dental Surgery Department of Dental Colleges, and the drivers and the public were made aware of the traffic rules by conducting this campaign. The National Road Safety Campaign was led by Dr. Vishal Bansal, Head of Dental Surgery Department of Dental College. He said that road accidents in India occur due to negligence of traffic rules. In which a large number of people die every year. He said that under the National Road Safety Campaign, people have been made aware of the rules of traffic detailing the importance of life.

Dr. Apoorva Mowar, Dr. Prajesh Dubey, Dr. Sushant Bhatnagar, Dr. Shelley Sharma, Dr. Nitish Gupta, Apoorva, Avinesh, Vaibhav, Gaurav, Sitara, Nayab, Shivam, Divyansh, Tanvi, Shimona, Sakshi, Culture, Praveen in making the campaign a success, Atul, Manoj, and Potion were major contributors.